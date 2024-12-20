End of an Era: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala and the Bond with the Badals

The Badal family expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Om Prakash Chautala, former Haryana chief minister and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, described Chautala's death as a tremendous personal loss. The two political families have shared a strong bond over the years.

Om Prakash Chautala, who served as Haryana's chief minister five times, died at the age of 89 in Gurugram. His lifelong advocacy for farmers and the underprivileged was praised by Sukhbir Badal, who highlighted the significance of Chautala's contributions at a time when farmers are fighting for survival and justice.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Lok Sabha MP, also expressed her condolences, emphasizing Chautala's focus on agriculture and education. She remembered his influence and commitment to public service, underscoring the historic ties between the Badals and the Chautalas, two influential political families in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)