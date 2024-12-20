Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Grants Bail to BJP's CT Ravi Amid Derogatory Remarks Controversy

BJP leader CT Ravi has been granted bail by the Karnataka High Court following accusations of derogatory remarks. His son, Swarthak Surya, expressed relief and faith in the judiciary, while party supporters celebrated. The arrest sparked criticism of alleged government overreach and misuse of authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:27 IST
BJP leader CT Ravi's son Swarthak Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader CT Ravi, bringing relief to his son, Swarthak Surya, who expressed confidence in his father's innocence and the judicial system. Swarthak emphasized his father's respectful demeanor, especially towards women, and questioned the motives behind the sudden arrest.

Following the court's decision, BJP supporters celebrated with music and party flags. Ravi's arrest stemmed from allegations made by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, accusing him of making derogatory remarks. Justice MG Uma of the High Court issued an interim order for Ravi's release, marking a legal triumph for the BJP leader.

CT Ravi criticized the government's actions, likening them to dictatorship, and reaffirmed his stance against the accusations. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar condemned the derogatory language attributed to Ravi, urging serious consideration of the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

