Tensions Rise in Mayotte After Cyclone Chido Devastation

Residents of Mayotte expressed anger towards French President Emmanuel Macron after Cyclone Chido caused significant damage and scarcity of basic resources. Macron, visiting the cyclone-hit region, stressed that without France's aid, conditions would be drastically worse.

The president's candid remarks were criticized by opposition lawmakers, who argued his words were insensitive. In response, Macron emphasized the need for unity and countering divisive rhetoric, noting France's considerable investments in the impoverished territory.

With authorities grappling to confirm the cyclone's death toll, which could be higher than reported, Macron pledged continued support, urging patience as France scales up aid distribution. The cyclone's impact has sparked renewed debate over immigration and governance in Mayotte.

