Trump's Immigration Strength Versus Trade Woes: A Political Tightrope

President Donald Trump's handling of immigration continues to garner support, with about half of US adults in approval, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

However, Trump's approach to tariffs is not resonating as well. The survey reveals that only 4 in 10 Americans have a positive view of his economic and trade negotiation strategies, with many expressing concerns over consumer confidence and market fluctuations. This could potentially undermine his advantage on key issues central to his 2024 campaign.

While immigration remains one of Trump's strengths, his handling of tariffs and the economy is increasingly drawing criticism. The poll illustrates that his job approval overall hovers around four in ten US adults, with many citing particularly negative opinions on his economic strategies.

