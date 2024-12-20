Countdown to Shutdown: Congress Races Against Time

In a last-ditch effort, Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working tirelessly to prevent a looming government shutdown, scheduled to occur at midnight on Friday. Party leaders have scheduled a vote on a new spending bill, following two failed attempts that were thwarted by President-elect Donald Trump and dissent within their own ranks.

Despite the urgency, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna confirmed the party would not seek Democratic support for the measure, even though it might be necessary to extend funding. A failure to pass the bill could lead to widespread disruptions in federal services, affecting everything from law enforcement to airport operations during the busy Christmas travel season.

A previous government shutdown lasted 35 days during Trump's first term due to a border security impasse. As the clock ticks down, the House may have to vote separately on components like disaster and farm aid, as well as the contentious debt ceiling, which Trump has demanded be lifted before he assumes office.

