Love on the Fairway: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Confirm Relationship

Golf icon Tiger Woods made headlines once again, confirming his relationship with Vanessa Trump, former spouse of Donald Trump Jr. through a social media announcement on Sunday.

The post, which featured endearing photographs of the couple, came with a request for privacy as they embark on their journey together.

The 15-time major champion has had a history of high-profile relationships, with this latest development adding another chapter to his storied personal life.

Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. and shares five children with him, while Woods has had notable relationships since his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.

