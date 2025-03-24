Left Menu

Love on the Fairway: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Confirm Relationship

Tiger Woods has publicly confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The couple made their relationship known via a social media post, emphasizing their desire for privacy. This marks another high-profile chapter in Woods' personal life following past publicized relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 06:32 IST
Golf icon Tiger Woods made headlines once again, confirming his relationship with Vanessa Trump, former spouse of Donald Trump Jr. through a social media announcement on Sunday.

The post, which featured endearing photographs of the couple, came with a request for privacy as they embark on their journey together.

The 15-time major champion has had a history of high-profile relationships, with this latest development adding another chapter to his storied personal life.

Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. and shares five children with him, while Woods has had notable relationships since his 2010 divorce from Elin Nordegren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

