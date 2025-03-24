Conan O'Brien Criticizes Trump While Accepting Mark Twain Prize

On Sunday, comedian Conan O'Brien received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, seizing the opportunity to subtly critique President Donald Trump's impact on the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The award ceremony, a blend of humor and sharp commentary, was attended by luminaries like David Letterman and Adam Sandler, who both celebrated O'Brien's achievements and ribbed the Trump administration.

O'Brien, a seasoned television host, aimed his remarks at the Republican president's policies without mentioning him by name, highlighting Twain's distaste for bullies and his empathy for the vulnerable. The event marked the Kennedy Center's first major production since Trump assumed the role of chairman, ousting former board members and installing loyalists like Richard Grenell and Susie Wiles.

Despite the tense political undertones, the evening emphasized O'Brien's impact on the comedy world. Comedians like Will Ferrell and Tracy Morgan lauded O'Brien from the stage, with Ferrell calling him a 'genius' and a 'giant in comedy.' The show will stream on Netflix starting May 4, offering a wider audience the chance to witness the celebrated evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)