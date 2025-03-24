Tiger Woods Confirms New Romance with Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods has made his relationship with Vanessa Trump public, sharing images on social media. The couple was seen in San Diego, sparking gossip. Woods emphasized their wish for privacy, recalling media attention from past relationships. He recently suffered an injury affecting his golf career.
In a surprising social media announcement, golf legend Tiger Woods confirmed his new relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. The couple was spotted at Torrey Pines, San Diego during the Genesis Invitational event, raising eyebrows and sparking widespread gossip.
Woods, known for his notoriously private nature, shared heartfelt images on X. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he proclaimed to his 6.4 million followers, requesting privacy for their relationship. This public reveal mirrors his past confirmation of a romance with Lindsey Vonn in 2013.
Meanwhile, Woods' personal life, marked by complex relationships, continues to capture media attention. Recently, he announced an Achilles tendon injury, sidelining him from the Masters and possibly the remainder of the year, adding another layer of intrigue to his current endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
