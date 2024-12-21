House Passes Shutdown Bill Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to prevent a government shutdown without raising the debt ceiling, opposing Trump's demands. The Senate must also pass the bill, which includes funding for disaster relief and farmers but excludes unrelated provisions. A shutdown could disrupt various sectors and cost billions.
In a significant move, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to prevent a government shutdown, countering President-elect Donald Trump's demand to include provisions for raising the debt ceiling. The House approved the legislation by a 366-34 vote, after previously rejecting Trump's appeal for increased borrowing authority.
The Democratic-controlled Senate also needs to approve the measure to forward it to President Joe Biden. The White House has stated Biden would sign the bill into law, ensuring federal funding beyond midnight when the current budget expires. While the legislation provides crucial support for disaster-stricken states and farmers, it notably omits the contentious debt ceiling raise that Trump demanded.
Authorities caution a potential shutdown could severely affect federal operations, costing the travel industry $1 billion each week. Meanwhile, Democratic representatives criticize Trump's close associate Elon Musk for wielding influence without official roles. Despite the House's rejection, the debt ceiling debate persists as a crucial issue with global financial ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prepare draft legislation to ensure timely verification of caste certificate: Par panel to govt
Nigeria's Senate seeks to criminalise corn exports to tackle hunger
Prepare draft legislation to ensure timely verification of caste certificate: Par panel to govt
Activists Advocate for Male Lawmaker Support in Gender Equality Legislation
Trump's Controversial Nominees Face Senate Scrutiny