House Passes Shutdown Bill Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand

In a significant move, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to prevent a government shutdown, countering President-elect Donald Trump's demand to include provisions for raising the debt ceiling. The House approved the legislation by a 366-34 vote, after previously rejecting Trump's appeal for increased borrowing authority.

The Democratic-controlled Senate also needs to approve the measure to forward it to President Joe Biden. The White House has stated Biden would sign the bill into law, ensuring federal funding beyond midnight when the current budget expires. While the legislation provides crucial support for disaster-stricken states and farmers, it notably omits the contentious debt ceiling raise that Trump demanded.

Authorities caution a potential shutdown could severely affect federal operations, costing the travel industry $1 billion each week. Meanwhile, Democratic representatives criticize Trump's close associate Elon Musk for wielding influence without official roles. Despite the House's rejection, the debt ceiling debate persists as a crucial issue with global financial ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)