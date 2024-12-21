Left Menu

House Passes Shutdown Bill Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to prevent a government shutdown without raising the debt ceiling, opposing Trump's demands. The Senate must also pass the bill, which includes funding for disaster relief and farmers but excludes unrelated provisions. A shutdown could disrupt various sectors and cost billions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 04:34 IST
House Passes Shutdown Bill Amid Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to prevent a government shutdown, countering President-elect Donald Trump's demand to include provisions for raising the debt ceiling. The House approved the legislation by a 366-34 vote, after previously rejecting Trump's appeal for increased borrowing authority.

The Democratic-controlled Senate also needs to approve the measure to forward it to President Joe Biden. The White House has stated Biden would sign the bill into law, ensuring federal funding beyond midnight when the current budget expires. While the legislation provides crucial support for disaster-stricken states and farmers, it notably omits the contentious debt ceiling raise that Trump demanded.

Authorities caution a potential shutdown could severely affect federal operations, costing the travel industry $1 billion each week. Meanwhile, Democratic representatives criticize Trump's close associate Elon Musk for wielding influence without official roles. Despite the House's rejection, the debt ceiling debate persists as a crucial issue with global financial ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024