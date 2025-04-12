Left Menu

Congress Leads Charge with Gig Worker Legislation

Congress governments in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have enacted pioneering legislation to support gig workers. The initiatives aim to balance GDP growth with equitable wealth distribution, featuring provisions like a welfare fund for gig workers, fair contracts, and safety measures to ensure justice for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:08 IST
Congress Leads Charge with Gig Worker Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress governments in the Indian states of Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have spearheaded groundbreaking legislation to safeguard gig workers. These steps are seen as a beacon for the nation and the world, emphasizing that economic growth and equitable wealth distribution should progress simultaneously.

On Saturday, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted the Siddaramaiah-led government's passage of the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025. A notable feature of this law is the creation of a welfare fund supported by a 1 to 5 percent fee from gig transactions.

The law mandates a tripartite welfare board for gig workers' registration, fee collection, and the implementation of social security schemes. It also ensures that gig workers have safe working conditions, fair contracts, and cannot be terminated without appropriate notice. These legislative efforts align with Congress's 'Yuva Nyay' agenda from the 2024 elections, reinforcing the party's commitment to worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025