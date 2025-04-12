Congress Leads Charge with Gig Worker Legislation

Congress governments in the Indian states of Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have spearheaded groundbreaking legislation to safeguard gig workers. These steps are seen as a beacon for the nation and the world, emphasizing that economic growth and equitable wealth distribution should progress simultaneously.

On Saturday, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, highlighted the Siddaramaiah-led government's passage of the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025. A notable feature of this law is the creation of a welfare fund supported by a 1 to 5 percent fee from gig transactions.

The law mandates a tripartite welfare board for gig workers' registration, fee collection, and the implementation of social security schemes. It also ensures that gig workers have safe working conditions, fair contracts, and cannot be terminated without appropriate notice. These legislative efforts align with Congress's 'Yuva Nyay' agenda from the 2024 elections, reinforcing the party's commitment to worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)