Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Charting New Horizons with Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a pivotal two-day visit to Kuwait, underscoring India's shared interest with the Gulf nation in fostering peace, security, and stability in the West Asian region.

This significant diplomatic mission comes within weeks of the political upheaval marked by the collapse of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza. Modi sees this as a timely opportunity to forge a future-focused partnership roadmap with Kuwait's leadership.

In his departure comments, Modi emphasized the value of the historical ties with Kuwait, which extend beyond trade and energy, to mutual aspirations for regional prosperity. He will hold discussions with key Kuwaiti leaders and engage with the Indian community there, strengthening interpersonal connections between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)