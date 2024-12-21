Clashes Averted: Divided Protests Over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment

In Seoul, demonstrations both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol took place in close proximity over the weekend. This follows Yoon's impeachment amid allegations of insurrection linked to his brief declaration of martial law.

Yoon's powers are currently suspended, though he remains in office. His actions on declaring and quickly rescinding martial law are under investigation. The Constitutional Court is set to begin assessing the situation.

Gwanghwamun hosted large gatherings from both camps. Younger, anti-Yoon protesters expressed disdain for his actions through vibrant chants and visuals, while his older, conservative supporters called for his return to power.

