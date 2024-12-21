Clashes Averted: Divided Protests Over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment
Protests supporting and opposing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol unfolded in Seoul following his impeachment. Despite peaceful demonstrations, tensions remain over Yoon's use of martial law and alleged insurrection. The Constitutional Court is set to review his fate, as both supporters and critics voice strong sentiments.
In Seoul, demonstrations both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol took place in close proximity over the weekend. This follows Yoon's impeachment amid allegations of insurrection linked to his brief declaration of martial law.
Yoon's powers are currently suspended, though he remains in office. His actions on declaring and quickly rescinding martial law are under investigation. The Constitutional Court is set to begin assessing the situation.
Gwanghwamun hosted large gatherings from both camps. Younger, anti-Yoon protesters expressed disdain for his actions through vibrant chants and visuals, while his older, conservative supporters called for his return to power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Rises as South Korea Braces for Possible Martial Law
Political Shockwaves: South Korea's Turmoil Over Martial Law
South Korea's Acting Defence Minister Responds to Martial Law Reports
Martial Law Crisis: South Korea's Midnight Currency Defense
South Korea's Financial Crisis Averted: Swift Action in the Face of Martial Law