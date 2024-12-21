Left Menu

Congress Rallies to Defend Ambedkar's Legacy Against Shah's 'Insult'

The Congress announced a campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar. The party plans a series of protests, including marches and press conferences, during the 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah' to uphold Ambedkar's legacy and demand Shah's resignation.

The Congress Party is set to launch a campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar. Senior party leaders declared their intention to initiate a series of nationwide protest marches.

During the 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah', Congress workers and leaders will organize marches and press conferences across India. Key party figures will address the media at 150 locations, while gatherings are scheduled for December 22, 23, and 24.

K. C. Venugopal emphasized the party's commitment to defending Ambedkar's legacy. A memorandum demanding Shah's resignation will be delivered to the President of India, with further activities planned for the following days, culminating in a rally in Belagavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

