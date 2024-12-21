Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Gears Up for Statewide Campaign

The Jharkhand Congress plans to launch a statewide campaign in early January to promote its mission and agenda. The party aims to strengthen its organization in the state and continue protests against the BJP for allegedly disrespecting BR Ambedkar. This move follows their recent electoral performance.

Updated: 21-12-2024 18:05 IST
The Jharkhand Congress is set to embark on a statewide campaign, set for the first week of January, with the goal of reaching every household to disseminate its mission and agenda, according to senior party officials.

In a recent meeting, the party decided to bolster its presence in the state and maintain its protests against the BJP, whom they accuse of disrespecting the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced a calendar highlighting party activities and informed that the campaign would kick off on January 6 or 7, as party members make house-to-house visits.

The meeting served as an opportunity to thank party workers and voters for their efforts in reinstating the alliance government. Despite the Congress only winning 16 of the 30 contested assembly seats, this campaign aims to galvanize support and build on past electoral success.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh emphasized the need to reinforce the party's organizational strength in the state and vowed to continue the fight to protect the Constitution against the BJP and the Union Home Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

