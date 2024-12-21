Remembering Om Prakash Chautala: A Legacy of Leadership

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, was laid to rest with full state honors on Saturday in Teja Khera, Sirsa district. His passing at the age of 89 marks the end of an era in Haryana's political landscape.

Prominent figures from across political parties, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, gathered to pay their respects, underscoring Chautala's significant influence and leadership in the region. The state's government announced a three-day mourning period and declared a public holiday in his honor.

Chautala was remembered not just for his multiple terms in office but for his steadfast dedication to the farmers and rural development. His commitment to these causes was a defining feature of his leadership, leaving a lasting impact on both his supporters and adversaries alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)