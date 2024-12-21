Left Menu

Senate Approves Temporary Funding Amidst Trump's Debt Ceiling Pressure

In a race against a shutdown deadline, the Senate passed a bipartisan plan to fund federal operations and disaster aid, excluding Trump's debt ceiling demands. Despite internal GOP conflict and Trump's influence, the bill passed, emphasizing the Republicans' reliance on Democrats for governmental operations.

Facing an imminent government shutdown, the Senate expedited approval of a bipartisan plan early Saturday to fund federal operations and disaster aid temporarily. The plan, which avoids immediate controversy by omitting Trump's demands for a debt ceiling increase, came just in time before the deadline.

House Speaker Mike Johnson maintained that Congress would dutifully meet its financial obligations, preventing a government halt before the Christmas season. However, Trump's insistence on including a debt ceiling increase added uncertainty. Nonetheless, Johnson's proposal succeeded in the House with broad support, leading to Senate approval just after the stipulated midnight deadline.

This event raised questions about Johnson's leadership and his ability to align with fellow Republicans as well as the influential figures like Trump and Elon Musk. The approved measure funds government operations until March 14, setting aside Trump's debt ceiling request, which will be revisited alongside tax and border discussions in the new year.

