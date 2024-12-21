Pope Francis Adapts Angelus Prayers Amid Cold Concerns

Pope Francis, currently afflicted with a heavy cold, will conduct the traditional Sunday Angelus prayers from his Vatican residence, according to a statement by the Vatican released on Saturday.

This decision comes in response to the chilly weather in Rome and the Pope's demanding schedule leading up to Christmas. The Pope, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday, has had several health issues in recent years.

Despite feeling the effects of his cold during a Friday audience, Pope Francis was still able to deliver his annual Christmas address to cardinals on Saturday. The Angelus on Sunday will take place in the chapel of the Vatican's Santa Marta quarters, rather than from the standard window overlooking St. Peter's Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)