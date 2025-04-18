Weinstein Relocated to Hospital Amid Health Concerns and Legal Battles

Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York City as his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges continues. A judge has approved his stay at the hospital due to health issues, which his lawyers argued were worsened by the poor conditions at Rikers Island jail.

Judge Paul Goetz ordered Weinstein's relocation for medical treatment, responding to claims that the former film producer's ailments, including chronic myeloid leukemia and diabetes, were exacerbated by his confinement. The order will remain in effect until a hearing next Thursday.

Weinstein's previous conviction was overturned last year by New York's highest court, prompting the current retrial. The legal team has also filed a lawsuit against New York City, citing substandard medical care at Rikers. The ongoing situation has drawn attention to the notorious jail's treatment of detainees.

