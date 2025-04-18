Left Menu

Weinstein Relocated to Hospital Amid Health Concerns and Legal Battles

Harvey Weinstein has been moved to Bellevue Hospital in New York City instead of staying at Rikers Island jail during his retrial. His lawyers cited health issues aggravated by jail conditions. The move comes as his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges continues after his previous conviction was overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:40 IST
Weinstein Relocated to Hospital Amid Health Concerns and Legal Battles
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has been transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York City as his retrial on rape and sexual assault charges continues. A judge has approved his stay at the hospital due to health issues, which his lawyers argued were worsened by the poor conditions at Rikers Island jail.

Judge Paul Goetz ordered Weinstein's relocation for medical treatment, responding to claims that the former film producer's ailments, including chronic myeloid leukemia and diabetes, were exacerbated by his confinement. The order will remain in effect until a hearing next Thursday.

Weinstein's previous conviction was overturned last year by New York's highest court, prompting the current retrial. The legal team has also filed a lawsuit against New York City, citing substandard medical care at Rikers. The ongoing situation has drawn attention to the notorious jail's treatment of detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025