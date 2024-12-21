Congress Launches Nationwide Protests Defending Ambedkar's Legacy Against Amit Shah's Remarks

The Congress party has announced a series of nationwide protest marches and events as part of the 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah' campaign, in response to what they describe as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'insulting' remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a recent debate in Parliament.

Prominent party leaders and workers are set to conduct press conferences at 150 locations on December 22 and 23, followed by widespread protest marches on December 24. The movement will culminate in a CWC meeting and rally in Belagavi to commemorate 100 years since the 1924 Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal emphasized their demand for Shah's resignation, while Congress Media Head Pawan Khera criticized the BJP for defending Shah's comments. Tensions have escalated, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruption over the issue.

