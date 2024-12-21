Left Menu

Congress Launches Nationwide Protests Defending Ambedkar's Legacy Against Amit Shah's Remarks

The Congress party is organizing protests across India against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. They plan a weeklong campaign called 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah', including marches and press conferences. The dispute arose from Shah's comments during a parliamentary debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:20 IST
Congress Launches Nationwide Protests Defending Ambedkar's Legacy Against Amit Shah's Remarks
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has announced a series of nationwide protest marches and events as part of the 'Ambedkar Samman Saptah' campaign, in response to what they describe as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'insulting' remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar during a recent debate in Parliament.

Prominent party leaders and workers are set to conduct press conferences at 150 locations on December 22 and 23, followed by widespread protest marches on December 24. The movement will culminate in a CWC meeting and rally in Belagavi to commemorate 100 years since the 1924 Congress session led by Mahatma Gandhi.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal emphasized their demand for Shah's resignation, while Congress Media Head Pawan Khera criticized the BJP for defending Shah's comments. Tensions have escalated, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruption over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024