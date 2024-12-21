BJP Stages Protest in Guwahati Against Rahul Gandhi Over Misconduct Allegations

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest rally in Guwahati on Saturday condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purportedly misbehaving with Nagaland BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak outside Parliament.

With Bhabesh Kalita at the helm, backed by Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the demonstration exemplifies BJP's stance against perceived harassment, demanding an apology from Gandhi along with suggesting his arrest.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma juxtaposes the ongoing agitations with a plea to restrict political opposition to electoral 'ballot box' solutions instead of street demonstrations, amidst escalating tensions between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)