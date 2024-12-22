Chaos in Magdeburg: Car-ramming Attack Shocks Germany

A tragic car-ramming incident in the eastern German city of Magdeburg has left seven Indians injured and led to a swift response from the Indian embassy in Berlin, which is providing assistance to those affected, official sources confirmed.

The attack, occurring at a bustling Christmas market in Saxony-Anhalt, resulted in at least five dead, including a young child, and nearly 200 people injured. Three of the seven injured Indians have already been discharged, according to government sources. The Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the act and is keeping in contact with the injured.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian resident of Germany since 2006, has been arrested. Authorities are probing into his motives, with speculation that dissatisfaction over Germany's policies towards Saudi refugees may have influenced his actions, as reported by Deutsche Welle. Top German officials have visited the site to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)