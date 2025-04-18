Macron Confronts Historical Injustice: The Debt That Bound Haiti

French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged the significant historical wrongs inflicted on Haiti, highlighting the crippling financial indemnity forced upon the nation as it sought independence from France 200 years ago.

During an official statement, Macron introduced plans for a new joint French-Haitian historical commission tasked with investigating the countries' shared past, while carefully sidestepping the contentious issue of reparations.

The debt remains a formidable shadow over Haiti's present struggles, contributing to widespread poverty and violence marked by escalating gang control in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

