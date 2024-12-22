Escalating Tensions: Yemen Rockets Hit Tel Aviv Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant escalation of hostilities, a rocket launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv overnight, injuring 16 individuals, according to Israeli military sources. The attack follows recent Israeli airstrikes against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, actions part of larger regional tensions fueled by the Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, have declared responsibility for the rocket strike, stating their aim was a military target, though specifics were undisclosed. This attack reflects a pattern of missile and drone launches by the Houthis, reportedly over 200, since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, civilian casualties continue to climb in Gaza, sparking international outcry. Recent Israeli airstrikes in the territory have resulted in significant loss of life, including women and children, intensifying scrutiny over military operations and their impacts on non-combatants.

