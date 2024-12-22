Major US Policy Updates: Defense, Social Security, and Political Appointments
The U.S. has approved significant defense support for Taiwan and changes to Social Security affecting public pensioners. President Biden surpasses Trump's judicial appointments with inclusivity. Trump announces new ambassadorial and administrative picks, despite Republican opposition to his debt ceiling demands. Congress averts a government shutdown with a last-minute funding bill.
In a move certain to ruffle Beijing's feathers, President Joe Biden has approved $571.3 million in defense support for Taiwan, including a potential sale of $265 million worth of military equipment. Despite the absence of formal ties with Taipei, U.S. law mandates support for Taiwan's self-defense.
Early Saturday, the U.S. Senate endorsed the Social Security Fairness Act with a 76-20 vote. The law boosts payments to retirees drawing public pensions, igniting fiscal concerns. Passed by Congress, it repeals provisions that reduced benefits for certain pension-receivers, further intensifying debates on the program's financial sustainability.
Revealing new appointments, Biden secured his 235th judicial confirmation, surpassing Trump's first-term total. The White House focused on increasing diversity with a record number of women and people of color. Meanwhile, Trump announced picking Tilman Fertitta as Italy ambassador and David Fink for the Federal Railroad Administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
