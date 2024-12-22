In a move certain to ruffle Beijing's feathers, President Joe Biden has approved $571.3 million in defense support for Taiwan, including a potential sale of $265 million worth of military equipment. Despite the absence of formal ties with Taipei, U.S. law mandates support for Taiwan's self-defense.

Early Saturday, the U.S. Senate endorsed the Social Security Fairness Act with a 76-20 vote. The law boosts payments to retirees drawing public pensions, igniting fiscal concerns. Passed by Congress, it repeals provisions that reduced benefits for certain pension-receivers, further intensifying debates on the program's financial sustainability.

Revealing new appointments, Biden secured his 235th judicial confirmation, surpassing Trump's first-term total. The White House focused on increasing diversity with a record number of women and people of color. Meanwhile, Trump announced picking Tilman Fertitta as Italy ambassador and David Fink for the Federal Railroad Administration.

