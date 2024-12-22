Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

In a firm declaration, Turkey has vowed to take 'whatever it takes' measures to ensure national security should the new Syrian administration fail to address Ankara's concerns regarding Kurdish groups allied with the U.S. Labelled as terrorists by Turkey, these groups, notably the YPG, are seen as extensions of the Kurdistan Workers Party, against whom Turkey has battled for decades.

This strong stance comes amidst rising hostilities following Bashar al-Assad's recent ousting. Turkey, along with its Syrian affiliates, has seized Manbij from the SDF, a move highlighting the Kurdish factions' struggle to maintain political gains achieved over the years. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the desire for Syria's unity to resolve the issue, warning of necessary actions to protect Turkey should plans falter.

As reports surfaced about ongoing negotiations, Fidan clarified that efforts should be directed towards an agreement with Damascus amid the region's changing dynamics. Turkey continues to call for the dissolution of militant threats while challenging the U.S.'s continued support for SDF fighters who remain crucial in combating the Islamic State.

(With inputs from agencies.)