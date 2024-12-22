Left Menu

Ramesh Chennithala: A Contender for Kerala's Leadership in 2026?

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala maintains strong ties with community organizations, sparking debate as a possible Chief Ministerial candidate for Kerala's 2026 Assembly polls. His role as keynote speaker at the Nair Service Society event highlights shifting power dynamics within the state Congress and underscores the importance of community leader support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:08 IST
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasized his strong relations with community organizations as he addressed speculation about his potential candidacy for Kerala's Chief Ministerial role in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The speculation gained momentum following his invitation as a keynote speaker by the Nair Service Society (NSS) for a significant event. This development has reignited discussions on power dynamics within the state Congress, especially given past tensions with the NSS.

While the Congress party has not begun discussions on the Chief Ministerial candidate, figures like SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan have shown support for Chennithala, highlighting the pivotal role community leaders play in state politics.

