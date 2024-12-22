BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive Kicks Off in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on an extensive membership initiative in Jharkhand, launching it on Sunday. Heading the launch, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi kickstarted the campaign at Khoron village in the Giridih district, marking it as a pivotal moment for the party's expansion strategy.

Aimed at enrolling approximately 60 lakh members, the drive unfolds in 5,628 centers statewide. This figure is strategic, as the party had garnered over 59 lakh votes in recent assembly elections, according to a senior BJP official. The plan involves grassroots outreach, with workers visiting homes across villages and blocks.

The drive also allows supporters to join online via a dedicated web link or toll-free number, as noted by senior leader Amar Kumar Bauri. Following this initial phase, an active membership drive is set for early January. By February, organizational committees at various levels will be established, with plans to conclude the setup by month-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)