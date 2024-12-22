Tripura Congress to Lead 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March'

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced plans for a 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March' scheduled for December 24 across all district headquarters. This initiative protests the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar, which the Congress party found offensive.

According to Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, the march aims to demand an unconditional apology from Shah regarding his Parliamentary remarks on Ambedkar, who is widely recognized as the chief architect of India's Constitution. Participants in the march will also honor Ambedkar's legacy by garlanding his statue.

Roy Barman accused the BJP of deliberate derogatory remarks against Ambedkar, viewing Shah's statement as reflective of the party's underlying ideology. Additionally, he criticized the BJP for allegedly diverting attention away from this issue by filing an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)