US Domestic Policy Overhaul: Defense, Social Security, Judicial Appointments, and Key Nominations in Focus

In a series of pivotal developments, President Joe Biden announced a $571.3 million defense support package for Taiwan, responding to legal obligations despite the complex nature of US-China-Taiwan relations.

Meanwhile, the US Senate, in a rare bipartisan decision, passed the Social Security Fairness Act. This legislative move aims to enhance retirement benefits for public pensioners, amidst warnings about its potential impact on fiscal health.

Additionally, Biden's administration marked another milestone with its 235th federal judiciary appointment, a symbolic gesture highlighting the diverse representation of women and people of color. Concurrently, President-elect Donald Trump unveiled key nominations, including Tilman Fertitta as ambassador to Italy and appointing a long-time 'Apprentice' producer as the UK's special envoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)