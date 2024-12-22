Diplomatic Dialogues: A Rare EU Visit to Moscow

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico within the Kremlin's walls. This meeting stands as a noteworthy occurrence, given it's one of the rare visits by an EU leader to Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Fico's arrival in Moscow was labeled a "working visit," and he held direct discussions with Putin, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov through Russia's RIA agency. The specifics of these talks, however, were not immediately revealed to the public.

European leaders have largely refrained from visiting Moscow since the invasion, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit in July being one exception that was criticized by both Ukrainian and European officials alike.

