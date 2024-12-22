Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: A Rare EU Visit to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico in Moscow, marking an uncommon visit by an EU leader since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Details of their discussion remain unspecified. This event follows Hungary's leader visiting Vladimir Putin in July, which sparked criticism across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico within the Kremlin's walls. This meeting stands as a noteworthy occurrence, given it's one of the rare visits by an EU leader to Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Fico's arrival in Moscow was labeled a "working visit," and he held direct discussions with Putin, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov through Russia's RIA agency. The specifics of these talks, however, were not immediately revealed to the public.

European leaders have largely refrained from visiting Moscow since the invasion, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit in July being one exception that was criticized by both Ukrainian and European officials alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

