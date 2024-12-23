Left Menu

Trump's Panama Canal Controversy: A Diplomatic Dispute Resurfaces

President-elect Donald Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, accusing Panama of charging high fees. Panamanian President Mulino defended the canal's independence. Trump warned against potential Chinese influence, indicating a shift in U.S. diplomacy. Panama asserted its sovereignty over the canal strongly.

Updated: 23-12-2024 04:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 04:24 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has ignited a diplomatic controversy by suggesting the United States might reclaim control of the Panama Canal. During a rally in Arizona, Trump accused Panama of charging excessive rates for the canal's use and warned against potential Chinese control of the vital shipping passage.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino swiftly countered Trump's assertions, defending Panama's sovereignty and the fees it charges for canal usage. Mulino emphasized that these charges are justified and denied any Chinese interference in the canal's administration. Chinese-owned companies do manage ports at each canal entrance, but they do not administer the canal itself.

Although Trump's comments have sparked international concerns, it's unclear how he plans to pursue control over the canal, given the absence of legal avenues under international law. This is not Trump's first consideration of territorial expansion, as seen from his past musings about turning Canada into a U.S. state and buying Greenland from Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

