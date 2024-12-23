Honoring the Legacy of Charan Singh: Champion of Farmers

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, acknowledging his extensive work in improving the lives of farmers and rural communities. Charan Singh's legacy is celebrated each year on 'Farmers' Day' across the state.

Charan Singh, born in 1902 in a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, emerged as a powerful political figure in north India, particularly known for his anti-Congress stance. After his departure from the Congress party, Singh played a vital role in shaping the political landscape of the region, including his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.

This year, the Modi government awarded Singh the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his lasting impact on public life. His grandson, Jayant Singh, continues the family legacy, serving as a Union minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)