Honoring the Legacy of Charan Singh: Champion of Farmers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Singh, a key leader in anti-Congress politics and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, was honored with the Bharat Ratna for his dedication to farmer welfare and public service.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, acknowledging his extensive work in improving the lives of farmers and rural communities. Charan Singh's legacy is celebrated each year on 'Farmers' Day' across the state.
Charan Singh, born in 1902 in a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, emerged as a powerful political figure in north India, particularly known for his anti-Congress stance. After his departure from the Congress party, Singh played a vital role in shaping the political landscape of the region, including his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.
This year, the Modi government awarded Singh the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his lasting impact on public life. His grandson, Jayant Singh, continues the family legacy, serving as a Union minister in the BJP-led NDA government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Advanced Fire Safety Measures
Cross-Border Crime Busted: Bangladeshi National Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Heist
'Ek Pahal': Empowering Good Samaritans in Uttar Pradesh
Village Leader's Arrest in Uttar Pradesh Uncovers Harsh Reality
Temple Takeover Tussle: Legal Battle in Uttar Pradesh