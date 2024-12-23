Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Charan Singh: Champion of Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Singh, a key leader in anti-Congress politics and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, was honored with the Bharat Ratna for his dedication to farmer welfare and public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:27 IST
Honoring the Legacy of Charan Singh: Champion of Farmers
Charan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, acknowledging his extensive work in improving the lives of farmers and rural communities. Charan Singh's legacy is celebrated each year on 'Farmers' Day' across the state.

Charan Singh, born in 1902 in a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, emerged as a powerful political figure in north India, particularly known for his anti-Congress stance. After his departure from the Congress party, Singh played a vital role in shaping the political landscape of the region, including his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.

This year, the Modi government awarded Singh the Bharat Ratna, recognizing his lasting impact on public life. His grandson, Jayant Singh, continues the family legacy, serving as a Union minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024