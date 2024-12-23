Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Return Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Bangladesh's interim government has officially requested India to facilitate the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This diplomatic move signals ongoing tensions in the region. In related news, significant events are unfolding in India with policy changes, high-profile political encounters, and security assessments shaping the domestic landscape.
In a significant diplomatic development, Bangladesh's interim government has issued a formal request to India, seeking the return of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The move reflects the intricate nature of current international relations between the neighboring countries.
Back in India, major policy changes are underway. The Centre has decided to abolish the 'no-detention policy' for students in classes 5 and 8, signaling a shift in the educational framework. This policy change aims to enhance academic accountability and improve educational standards across schools governed by the central authority.
Meanwhile, in a breakthrough operation against terrorism, Indian law enforcement neutralized three suspected members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force involved in recent threats. These developments highlight India's ongoing efforts to maintain national security amid external challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
