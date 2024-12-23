Congress Protests Erupt Over Shah's Alleged Remarks on Ambedkar

Police in Raipur deployed water cannons to quell a demonstration by Youth Congress workers protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar. A police officer urged protesters to remain peaceful amid slogans supporting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has called for Amit Shah's resignation, accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar. Speaking to ANI, Rai demanded, "He should either resign or Prime Minister Modi should sack him," as protests continued to escalate.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political gains, calling out their hypocrisy. Prasad criticized Congress for forcing Ambedkar to resign and for allegedly neglecting SC/ST community protections.

The Parliament witnessed heated protests last week following Shah's remarks, leading to physical altercations and injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

