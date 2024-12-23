Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events Unfold in 2025

A daily diary highlights significant political and economic events worldwide. Key events include Ghana's budget presentation, Cyprus's diplomatic visit to Israel, and the Croatian and Chadian elections. Other notable happenings involve the World Future Energy Summit and World Economic Forum in Davos.

Global Political and Economic Events Unfold in 2025

A daily diary presented the unfolding of significant political and economic events across the globe, from December to February 2025.

Ghana is set to reveal a provisional budget while Cyprus's foreign minister embarks on a diplomatic visit to Israel. Additionally, elections in Croatia and Chad are drawing international attention. Notable events in January include the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The diary provides insights into a range of global activities, showcasing international political movements and economic forums. However, it notes that inclusion in the diary doesn't guarantee coverage by Reuters.

