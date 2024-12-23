Left Menu

Greenland: A Not-For-Sale Island Amid U.S. Interest

Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, strongly dismissed Donald Trump's remarks about U.S. ownership, asserting that Greenland is not for sale. Trump's proposal to purchase Greenland has been rejected. Greenland, part of Denmark, is crucial for U.S. military strategy but remains economically dependent on Danish subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland's elected leader, Mute Egede, has firmly reiterated that the Arctic island is not for sale, despite recent comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggesting otherwise. Trump's statements concerning Greenland's ownership have sparked stern responses from both local and Danish officials.

Trump, who announced plans to appoint Ken Howery as ambassador to Copenhagen, stressed the strategic necessity of Greenland for national security. However, Egede, backed by members of Denmark's parliament, emphasized the persistence of their sovereignty and freedom.

Greenland, rich in mineral and fossil fuels, has economic ties to Denmark but limited development. Its strategic position is vital for U.S. military operations. Trump's previous offer to purchase the island in 2019 was swiftly dismissed by both Danish and Greenlandic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

