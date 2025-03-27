Left Menu

China's Strategic Shift: Boosting Economy Amidst Geopolitical Challenges

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang announced stronger policy support for the economy, enhancing AI technologies, and targeting a 5% growth. Despite geopolitical tensions and a drop in foreign investments, China aims to expand domestic demand and facilitate foreign trade and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:44 IST
China's Strategic Shift: Boosting Economy Amidst Geopolitical Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive pledge towards bolstering China's economic prospects, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted significant policy support aimed at ensuring the nation's desired growth targets for the year. Speaking at the prominent business and political gathering in Hainan, Ding underscored advancements in artificial intelligence and other technologies as critical growth drivers.

The remarks come amidst China's ambitious efforts to counterbalance the impact of geopolitical tensions and entice foreign investors back to an economy recovering post-pandemic. Nevertheless, despite concerted policies to expand domestic demand, concerns persist among foreign investors about regulatory challenges and lingering geopolitical risks.

To alleviate these concerns, the Chinese administration is aiming to promote institutional openness and facilitate greater market access for global investors. Moreover, a focus on growing competitiveness in emerging sectors like NEVs, AI, and bio-manufacturing remains central to China's economic strategy, navigating the complexities of global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025