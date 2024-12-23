BJD Raises Concerns Over Odisha Vote Discrepancies

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formally lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over what it describes as 'unusual' vote discrepancies in Odisha's 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections. The discrepancies highlighted by the BJD are purported to impact the integrity of the election process.

A delegation comprising BJD leaders, including all its Rajya Sabha MPs, presented a memorandum to the Election Commission. BJD leader Sasmit Patra clarified that their motives were not politically driven, emphasizing the need for fair conduct in elections.

According to the memorandum, discrepancies were noted between Form 17-C and Form-20, revealing inconsistencies in vote counts across parliamentary constituencies. The BJD, formerly part of the NDA, seeks improved election transparency, with assurances from the Commission for further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)