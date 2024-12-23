Congress Criticizes RSS Chief's 'Mandir-Masjid' Remarks
The Congress accuses RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement about avoiding temple-mosque disputes of being misleading. They claim the RSS contradicts its statements by supporting divisive leaders, calling Bhagwat's remarks a facade to improve his public image while highlighting the organization's 'dangerous' work.
The Congress has raised allegations against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of attempting to mislead the public with his recent statements on avoiding 'mandir-masjid' disputes.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the RSS supports leaders who raise such divisive issues, despite Bhagwat's claims.
Ramesh further criticized Bhagwat, suggesting that his comments are a strategic move to cleanse the organization's controversial image in the public eye.
