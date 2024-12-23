Congress Criticizes RSS Chief's 'Mandir-Masjid' Remarks

The Congress has raised allegations against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of attempting to mislead the public with his recent statements on avoiding 'mandir-masjid' disputes.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the RSS supports leaders who raise such divisive issues, despite Bhagwat's claims.

Ramesh further criticized Bhagwat, suggesting that his comments are a strategic move to cleanse the organization's controversial image in the public eye.

