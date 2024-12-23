Left Menu

Congress Criticizes RSS Chief's 'Mandir-Masjid' Remarks

The Congress accuses RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement about avoiding temple-mosque disputes of being misleading. They claim the RSS contradicts its statements by supporting divisive leaders, calling Bhagwat's remarks a facade to improve his public image while highlighting the organization's 'dangerous' work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:27 IST
The Congress has raised allegations against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of attempting to mislead the public with his recent statements on avoiding 'mandir-masjid' disputes.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the RSS supports leaders who raise such divisive issues, despite Bhagwat's claims.

Ramesh further criticized Bhagwat, suggesting that his comments are a strategic move to cleanse the organization's controversial image in the public eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

