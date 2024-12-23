Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for Russian Withdrawal from Syria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's readiness to assist allied efforts for stabilization in Syria, emphasizing the importance of ensuring food security. He advocated for the removal of Russian presence, believing it crucial for Syrian and regional security.

Updated: 23-12-2024 21:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized Kyiv's commitment to supporting allied stabilization efforts in Syria, highlighting the importance of ensuring food security for the nation.

Zelenskiy stated that removing Russian forces from Syria is vital for the safety of the Syrian people and the security of the wider region.

His remarks signal Kyiv's strategic approach to enhancing international partnerships and addressing regional security challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

