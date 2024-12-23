Left Menu

Venezuelan Election Protests: A Closer Look

Venezuelan attorney general Tarek Saab announced the release of 177 more individuals detained for election protests, bringing the total to 910. Rights groups have concerns about verifying these releases and report at least three protester deaths in custody. The opposition contests President Maduro's election victory.

Updated: 23-12-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a significant development, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab announced on Monday that an additional 177 individuals detained over election protests are set to be freed, raising the total number released to 910.

This move follows a series of group releases in recent weeks, concerning more than 2,000 individuals arrested after the contentious July elections.

While rights groups have struggled to verify all the releases, concerns escalate with reports of at least three protester deaths in custody. Meanwhile, the opposition challenges the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro's declared third-term victory, citing their own ballot count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

