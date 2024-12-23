Maurya Criticizes Congress for Alleged Divisive Politics

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party and its 'toolkit gang' of attempting to divide society. According to Maurya, this is achieved by distorting the statements of senior BJP leaders to further their dangerous political agenda.

Maurya's remarks were part of a statement released by the BJP's UP unit. He pointed out the hypocrisy of Congress leaders who, while demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have historically sidelined Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles for their political gains.

He further criticized Rahul Gandhi and his supporters for allegedly conspiring within the temple of democracy to advance their political objectives. Maurya expressed his discontent, stating that Congress's actions are driven by frustration over electoral defeats, which lead them to exploit Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)