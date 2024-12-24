CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed the White House it couldn't reach a consensus on the security risks posed by Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel, as per the Washington Post.

The deal, valued at $15 billion and announced last December, awaits its fate as neither President Joe Biden nor President-elect Donald Trump support it. CFIUS reported that such a takeover might compromise domestic steel production, posing "a national security risk" according to sources.

CFIUS, led by the U.S. Treasury Department, has passed the decision to President Biden, offering a 15-day window for action. Both the Treasury Department and the White House have not commented, and Nippon Steel has withheld statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)