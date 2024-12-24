Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder' Governance

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for its 'double blunder' governance, highlighting a recent Vande Bharat train mishap. Scheduled to go to Goa, the train ended up in Kalyan due to a technical issue, delaying its journey by 90 minutes. Yadav's comments emphasized perceived governmental inefficiencies.

Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:18 IST
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP's governance at both the national and Uttar Pradesh levels, dubbing it a 'double blunder' rather than a 'double engine' government.

The former chief minister used a recent incident involving the Vande Bharat train to underscore his point. The train, intended for Goa, mistakenly arrived in Kalyan due to a technical glitch, prompting a 90-minute delay.

Sharing the news on his social media account, Yadav took aim at the BJP, claiming its administration has derailed the nation's progress by diverting efforts onto the wrong track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

