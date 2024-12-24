Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Coalition and Culture

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first non-Congress prime minister of India to serve a full term, was instrumental in shaping the country's coalition politics. His oratory skills and democratic spirit earned him widespread respect across party lines.

Vajpayee was crucial in bringing BJP's cultural agenda into the national political spectrum, paving the way for subsequent leadership to continue this path. His tenure saw major national crises like the Parliament attack and Kargil conflict, where his diplomatic and military acumen were widely praised.

Under Vajpayee's leadership, India witnessed significant economic and infrastructural growth, including initiatives like the Golden Quadrilateral highway project. His legacy of good governance and reforms is observed as ''Good Governance Day,'' celebrated annually on his birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)