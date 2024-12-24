Yogi Adityanath Demands Congress Apology Over Ambedkar Insult Allegations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress for allegedly insulting Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, asserting the BJP's commitment to Ambedkar's vision. He highlighted incidents in Parliament involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology. Congress, in turn, seeks Union Home Minister Amit Shah's dismissal over related controversies.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly insulting Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Bharat Ratna recipient and a key architect of the Indian Constitution. Yogi claimed the BJP has steadfastly worked to realize Ambedkar's vision for the nation.
Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, have a history of unconstitutional acts, citing incidents where welfare bills were allegedly torn and MPs assaulted. He condemned the Congress's historic neglect and opposition to Dalit rights.
In a parallel development, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called for the dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, charging him with offending Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Protests surged in Parliament, with BJP and Opposition MPs clashing over the contentious issue, resulting in injuries to two BJP MPs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- BJP
- Rahul Gandhi
- Parliament
- apology
- controversy
- protests
- dismissal
ALSO READ
South Korea's Coup Controversy: A Crisis Unfolds in Parliament
Crisis in South Korea: Defiance in Parliament Grounds Martial Law
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
Opposition Demands Joint Parliamentary Probe in Adani Controversy
Opposition Protests Shake Parliament Over Adani Controversy