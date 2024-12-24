Yogi Adityanath Demands Congress Apology Over Ambedkar Insult Allegations

In a fiery address on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded an apology from Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly insulting Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Bharat Ratna recipient and a key architect of the Indian Constitution. Yogi claimed the BJP has steadfastly worked to realize Ambedkar's vision for the nation.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, have a history of unconstitutional acts, citing incidents where welfare bills were allegedly torn and MPs assaulted. He condemned the Congress's historic neglect and opposition to Dalit rights.

In a parallel development, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh called for the dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, charging him with offending Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Protests surged in Parliament, with BJP and Opposition MPs clashing over the contentious issue, resulting in injuries to two BJP MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)