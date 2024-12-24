PM Sharif Defends Pakistan's Nuclear Program Against US Sanctions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday robustly defended Pakistan's nuclear and missile programme, condemning recent US sanctions on four Pakistani entities as having no justification.

The US recently imposed sanctions on four firms, including the prominent National Development Complex, accusing them of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan's missile programme is purely defensive, meant to deter potential aggression, and criticized the sanctions as unjust and biased.

