Left Menu

PM Sharif Defends Pakistan's Nuclear Program Against US Sanctions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme amidst US sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex. Sharif criticized the sanctions as unjustified and emphasized the program is purely defensive, aimed at deterrence amidst ongoing tensions between Pakistan and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:50 IST
PM Sharif Defends Pakistan's Nuclear Program Against US Sanctions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday robustly defended Pakistan's nuclear and missile programme, condemning recent US sanctions on four Pakistani entities as having no justification.

The US recently imposed sanctions on four firms, including the prominent National Development Complex, accusing them of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan's missile programme is purely defensive, meant to deter potential aggression, and criticized the sanctions as unjust and biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024