Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Elections
The Congress Central Election Committee approved the second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other key leaders discussed candidate selection. The list may include around 30 names, emphasizing social balance, with elections expected in February next year.
- Country:
- India
The Congress' Central Election Committee on Tuesday approved a second candidate list for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, which is anticipated to be released shortly.
Key figures in the meeting included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who participated via video conferencing, while other significant members like Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin and Devender Yadav were present at the AICC headquarters.
Around 30 candidates are expected in this list, following the release of a first list of 21 candidates. The elections are slated for February next year, with the party emphasizing a social balance in their candidate selection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
Rahul Gandhi's Mock Interview Drama: A Political Comedy Act
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Stature Amidst Adani Controversy
Rahul Gandhi: Political Satire or Desperate Strategy?
Congress Unites Amid Leadership Struggles: Rahul Gandhi's Call to Arms