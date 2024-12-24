Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Elections

The Congress' Central Election Committee on Tuesday approved a second candidate list for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, which is anticipated to be released shortly.

Key figures in the meeting included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who participated via video conferencing, while other significant members like Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin and Devender Yadav were present at the AICC headquarters.

Around 30 candidates are expected in this list, following the release of a first list of 21 candidates. The elections are slated for February next year, with the party emphasizing a social balance in their candidate selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)