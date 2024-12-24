Left Menu

Scuffle in Chandigarh Municipal House: Councillors Clash Over Vote Tampering Controversy

Tensions flared in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House when rival councillors clashed over a vote-tampering incident involving Anil Masih. AAP's mayor adjourned the meeting amid heated exchanges, while Congress and AAP criticized BJP over remarks on BR Ambedkar. Tempers ran high, leading to a temporary adjournment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:53 IST
Scuffle in Chandigarh Municipal House: Councillors Clash Over Vote Tampering Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh wave of turbulence hit the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House on Tuesday, sparked by a dramatic confrontation between rival councillors over a previous vote-tampering allegation.

The uproar began when an AAP councillor brandished a poster targeting Anil Masih, a nominated councillor accused earlier this year of ballot manipulation during the mayoral elections. This ignited a fiery exchange, with BJP councillors retaliating against AAP members. Masih defended himself by attacking Congress, invoking legal battles faced by prominent figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Chaos ensued as Congress and AAP members took to the Well, brandishing posters of Masih and chanting slogans. A physical altercation followed between Congress members and BJP councillors, leading to an attempted seizure of the contentious poster. The meeting, overseen by AAP's Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, was briefly adjourned as tempers flared. Earlier, Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi criticized recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar, escalating political tensions with BJP accusations of being anti-Dalit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024