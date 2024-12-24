Scuffle in Chandigarh Municipal House: Councillors Clash Over Vote Tampering Controversy
Tensions flared in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House when rival councillors clashed over a vote-tampering incident involving Anil Masih. AAP's mayor adjourned the meeting amid heated exchanges, while Congress and AAP criticized BJP over remarks on BR Ambedkar. Tempers ran high, leading to a temporary adjournment.
A fresh wave of turbulence hit the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House on Tuesday, sparked by a dramatic confrontation between rival councillors over a previous vote-tampering allegation.
The uproar began when an AAP councillor brandished a poster targeting Anil Masih, a nominated councillor accused earlier this year of ballot manipulation during the mayoral elections. This ignited a fiery exchange, with BJP councillors retaliating against AAP members. Masih defended himself by attacking Congress, invoking legal battles faced by prominent figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Chaos ensued as Congress and AAP members took to the Well, brandishing posters of Masih and chanting slogans. A physical altercation followed between Congress members and BJP councillors, leading to an attempted seizure of the contentious poster. The meeting, overseen by AAP's Mayor Kuldeep Kumar, was briefly adjourned as tempers flared. Earlier, Congress's Gurpreet Singh Gabi criticized recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar, escalating political tensions with BJP accusations of being anti-Dalit.
