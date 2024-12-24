Rajasthan CM Criticizes Congress Over Ambedkar Controversy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has strongly criticized the Congress party for allegedly distorting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on B R Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Sharma accused the Congress of using Ambedkar's name for political gain.

Sharma further alleged that despite Ambedkar's significant contributions, the Congress forced him to resign from his ministerial post and neglected to honor him appropriately, including denying him the Bharat Ratna. Sharma highlighted the BJP's efforts to commemorate Ambedkar, such as building the Ambedkar Centre in Delhi.

Furthermore, Sharma attacked the Congress for its alleged tendency towards divisive politics and accused party figurehead Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting MPs and women in Parliament. Controversy arose when Shah's comments on Ambedkar sparked opposition backlash last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)